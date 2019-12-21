Aberdeen charity to deliver Christmas boxes to families in need

A charity is helping to make sure families don’t struggle with poverty over the festive season.

AberNecessities is adding Christmas boxes to its bags of clothes, toiletries and bedding to make the season special for those it supports.

The boxes, which contain warm pyjamas and socks as well as books and sweets, will be delivered to families who have been referred to the charity.

Co-founder Michelle Herd, the charity’s chief operating officer, said: “Christmas is a very stressful time for some families. If you’re not managing to pay your bills it’s really hard and there is a lot of additional pressure.

“Every parent wants to give their child the best and that’s a huge stress for them. Kids are looking at adverts and seeing what’s around and their friends at school are talking about what they’re asking Santa for.

“The boxes are going out with all the applications we have been receiving which will be dealt with over Christmas. It will have cosy pyjamas, socks and a Christmas story to make the day a little bit special for them.”

Applications are submitted to the charity through intermediaries such as health visitors, social workers and schools.

Support from members of the public has stunned Michelle – and she says it can help prevent people becoming lonely and isolated.

She said: “We just want to help people and the support we get from members of the public really does make a difference – especially at this time of year.

“From that, families realise people do care and they are not isolated.”