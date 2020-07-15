Aberdeen charity thanks generous residents for donations

An Aberdeen charity has thanked those who have donated to its appeal throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Aberdeen Cyrenians set up AC2U in March in collaboration with CFINE, Aberdeen Foyer and Social Bite in order to support vulnerable people in the city during lockdown.

Now, it has said it will continue to feed vulnerable people across the city while lockdown is eased, and paid tribute to everyone who has helped along the way.

Since the end of March, it has delivered almost 14,000 parcels made up of food, toiletries, clothing and blankets to people in need.

A dedicated team has been driving about the city to ensure people who are homeless, in temporary housing or at risk of homelessness, people with multiple complex needs who are at higher risk and the elderly are fed.

Lynda Reid-Fowler, community services lead at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “We could not have set up AC2U in March without the extreme generosity of people in the local area, who responded to our initial Facebook appeal in record numbers – I’ve never see anything like it in my six years of working with the charity.

“Add to that all the donations of food we received from local businesses who were closing their doors, and food donated in supermarkets or our collection points – it was wonderful to see so many people thinking of others and helping to protect some of the most disadvantaged people in their city.

“We hope that the spirit of kindness and compassion shown in March will continue, and that the public will still support us with donations of money, food and toiletries as we move away from our AC2U appeal, and begin focussing our efforts on safeguarding vulnerable people through the exit strategy.

“This pandemic will have vastly changed the circumstances of many people in our community, and we believe there will be a sharp rise in the number of people who turn to us for support in the coming months as the full impact of extended furlough, loss of income, solitude and confinement comes slowly to the fore.”

Aberdeen Cyrenians will continue to deliver food in the coming months as a result of Scottish Government support to the FareShare network supplying food across the country.

As a result, the charity will be focusing on supporting people wherever necessary in the coming months.

Chief executive Mike Burns said: “We’re delighted that the Scottish Government is supporting vulnerable people in this way, which will allow us to safeguard our food services as we keep moving out of lockdown – we’ve seen a 600% rise in demand since March and expect this will continue into winter.

“The outpouring of public support for vulnerable people in their local community at the start of lockdown was wonderful to see. Now that some of these citizen-led groups have started to decrease their activities as people return to work, we’re conscious that there will be people who are now struggling alone and in need of support.

“Although AC2U began its life as an emergency service, and, like most things with this pandemic, was never intended to last longer than a few months, we’ve made the decision to keep it open and active as a service for vulnerable people as long as we can.”

Anyone who is vulnerable, living in food or clothing poverty or continuing to shield because of an underlying medical condition and require support is asked to visit www.ac2u.org

Aberdeen Cyrenians also accepts donations of food, toiletries and money.

For more information, contact the fundraising team on 0300 303 0903.