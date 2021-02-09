Aberdeen charity takes stock as offices lie empty

An Aberdeen charity is quite literally taking stock as many offices in Europe’s oil and gas capital now lie empty.

Furniture donations to Somebody Cares have “come like a wave”, completely filling up its two warehouses.

Chief executive Brian Taylor puts it down to a combination of factors, including the level of empty buildings across the region due to the pandemic.

The items will be sold and go back into the charity’s coffers, allowing it to provide services such as food, clothes and household goods to people across the city.

Mr Taylor stressed the added challenges of the pandemic, with the charity’s foodbank now running at “four or five times” what it did beforehand.

