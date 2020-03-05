Aberdeen charity takes extra steps to protect users from coronavirus

Social care charity VSA has introduced measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Every person entering its Castlegate office, and its 47 premises around the city, must wash their hands.

Bosses at VSA said the decision was made to protect the wellbeing of the people using its services.

Charity director of HR Carol Nicholson said: “We want people to be sensible and pragmatic and go about their normal business. That’s the best thing we can do to protect ourselves, our staff and our service users.

“We are very closely monitoring it on an ongoing basis, and if or when the situation changes, we will be ready to respond.

“It’s important we understand what is going on. Our priority is our service users and we will do everything we can to minimise the impact on them.”

VSA’s chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “We work with a lot of vulnerable people who may have additional underlying health problems.”