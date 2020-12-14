Aberdeen charity surprises six-year-old cancer patient with festive visit

A six-year-old cancer patient was all smiles when a surprise visitor stopped by his north-east home.

Carter Gordon from Aberchirder received a free elf visit as part of a new scheme introduced by Aberdeen’s Love Your Rara.

The charity, which creates an inclusive environment for children, families and the creative industry, is offering free door-to-door elf visits to local children throughout December.

Founded by Zara Grant, Love Your Rara was taking nominations from people who believed their child was in need of some extra magic this year.

This resulted in Shelley Gordon nominating her two sons, Carter and Travis, 12, due to Carter’s challenging year going through chemotherapy treatment.

Shelley said: “Both Carter and Travis were really surprised by the visit, especially Carter as he is at a brilliant age for all things Christmas.

“I saw the Elf Appeal on Facebook and nominated the boys as life has been quite difficult since Carter was diagnosed.

“They have lost out on lots of social events and fun since even before lockdown started. I just wanted something that would make them smile and it certainly did.”

Carter was diagnosed with langerhans cell histiocytosis in August 2019 and has been going through treatment since the following month. He has daily oral chemotherapy and goes into Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital every three weeks for intravenous chemotherapy.

His treatment is due to end in September next year.

“The lockdown has been extremely tough,” Shelley added.

“My husband got made redundant, so we have had to adapt a lot. We did however enjoy having both the boys at home so much.

“Travis found it especially difficult not seeing his friends as we were told to shield by the Government for 16 weeks – due to Carter’s condition. But luckily we had family and friends to help us get shopping etc.

“To keep them entertained, we homeschooled in the mornings and the boys played in the garden, with toys or on their technology later in the day. We have also done a lot of online zooms with other charities, which really helped.

“But the elf visit most definitely put them in the Christmas spirit. Travis played her jingle bells on his chanter and Carter showed her his trampoline – they were so excited!”

Zara – who founded Love Your Rara, the sister company of Love Rara, in September – is on a mission to raise £4,500 pounds, which will allow the charity to visit up to 100 children and their siblings across the local area.

Fundraising is already well underway with almost £1,000 raised to date. Zara said: “During 2020, Love Rara has experienced first-hand how children need to be supported during all the restrictive measures that go with battling against the spread of Covid-19.

“It’s my aim to see as many children’s eyes light up with complete joy as our elf team creates a magical experience right on their doorstep.”

Shelley added: “The Elf Appeal has brought a lot of joy to lots of kids throughout the north-east.

“It’s such an amazing idea that has had a big effect on kids going through such hard times. It’s simply amazing and so generous.

“On behalf of my family, we would like to thank Love Rara for spreading some Christmas cheer. All charities are working so hard to support families just now and it’s amazing to see.”

To donate, visit the Your Love Rara Just Giving page.