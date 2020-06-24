Aberdeen charity supports young people through Sensory Saturdays

An Aberdeen children’s charity has been giving families ideas on how to keep children entertained through special sensory videos.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, often run sensory activities for youngsters.

Sensory activities let children explore and interact with the world around them using their senses, with many children who have challenges with their sight or hearing as a result of their disability or medical condition finding great enjoyment from sensory experiences.

Last year, the charity organised a dolphin watching boat trip on a specially-adapted boat so that they could feel the sea spray on their skin, the movement of the boat and smell the salt on the air, which is an experience

To continue to offer this support while services have been cancelled, Charlie House has instead moved their services online, giving parents ideas online on sensory craft activities.

They’re uploaded each week, for Sensory Saturdays.

Activities co-ordinator Beth Hopkins has filmed several videos, which are available on the Charlie House HQ Instagram account under IGTV.

Beth, who has created the ‘how to’ videos, said: “Obviously with current lockdown restrictions and not being able to meet with shielded families, we have had to adapt and think of new ways to continue to bring our existing support to their homes.

“Sensory activities are activities which let children explore and interact with the world around them using any of their five senses. Some of the children we support may have challenges with their sight or hearing as a result of their disability or medical condition, but they can get great enjoyment from sensory experiences and activities and we wanted to make sure that continued. These activities are designed for the whole family to participate in together.”

Videos have so far included how to create sensory sandwich bags, how to make a DIY lava lamp, making moon sand and a calm jar as well as how to make a rainbow drawing salt tray.

Beth added: “By creating weekly videos to be shared via our private on-line community page, I have been creating really simple ‘how to’ videos so that families can make their own sensory experiences. I also wanted to make sure that this was as accessible and easy as possible so looked at activities which could be produced with day to day things usually found in the home and in in your fridge or cupboards. The videos have included making moon sand, calm jars, DIY lava lamps and rainbow drawing salt trays.

I have really enjoyed making these short tutorial videos, which often feature a guest appearance from my dog Dexter, and we have had great feedback from the Charlie House supported families.”