Aberdeen charity supporting vulnerable people in their new homes

An Aberdeen charity has received funding to provide vulnerable people with essential items for their homes.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which supports people affected by homelessness, violence, domestic abuse and other forms of social exclusion, was awarded £20,000 from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

The organisation launched its AC2U initiative in March to assist those in the north-east struggling to access food and other essentials.

The charity partnered up with others in the area, including Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer.

Now, Aberdeen Cyrenians is helping those most vulnerable by purchasing essential household items.

Lynda Reid-Fowler, community services lead, said: “For many of us, home has been our sanctuary during Covid-19. But many of our vulnerable service users do not have a safe or permanent home and we’ve been working with people to find suitable accommodation during this challenging time.

“Normally, when we help someone move into a new house, they will be given a small sum towards purchasing white goods, furniture, crockery and bedding.

“New leases will often be unfurnished, uncarpeted, and unconnected with phone lines, so we support our service users in buying what they need to set up their home.

“But with the closure of many other agencies and second-hand stores, this has made accessing essential household goods and service connections very difficult.

“We’ve been fortunate to receive funding from The Lord Provost’s Hardship Fund and the Corra Foundation which has allowed us to buy and pass on a small supply of countertop hobs and microwaves as well things like plates, cups and cutlery.”

Emma Bellu, fundraising manager, added: “The funding from The Lord Provost’s Hardship Fund and Corra Foundation will make a real difference to some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“Moving into a new home is challenging for many of us, and this stress has only been heightened by the current pandemic.”

“We’ve all had that moment of unpacking and eating a takeaway on top of a cardboard box table which is fun temporarily but, for some of our service users, this is a very real situation.

“Add to that not having the resources to buy brand new cookers and microwaves, or the skills and internet privileges to order household goods online, and it can become really difficult to make your new house a home.

“We are so grateful for the funding as well as members of the public who have shopped via our Amazon Wishlist and bought mugs, cutlery, pillows and blankets, which will allow our services users to begin to settle in and enjoy their new home.”

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)