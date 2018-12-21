Aberdeen charity staff raise funds for safety service

Staff at a north-east children’s charity have raised funds for a safety service.

Staff from NSPCC in Aberdeen spent a day bag-packing at Lidl on Greenwell Road, Tullos, to raise money for NSPCC’s Speak Out Stay Safe scheme.

It runs in primary schools and helps children to recognise different types of abuse and feel confident about speaking to a trusted adult.

In the 2017-18 academic year, it reached a total of 5,789 children across 20 schools in Aberdeen.

In Aberdeenshire, 10,940 pupils, from over 74 schools in the area, benefited from the service.

On Tuesday, volunteers and staff took to Lidl to pack bags for customers, raising money at the same time.

It is hoped that £3 million can be raised over three years to support the NSPCC’s school project.

