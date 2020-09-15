Aberdeen charity shop to shut after 30 years of helping cats in need

An Aberdeen charity shop is closing down after more than 30 years in operation raising money to help needy cats.

The volunteer-run shop on King Street in Aberdeen closed temporarily at the start of lockdown but will now not be reopening.

The charity has now thanked all its hard-working volunteers and customers who shopped in the store for all their help over the years.

It emerged today that the shop would be permanently closed when the charity, which rehomes cats, announced that two of its branches were now merging.

The previously separate branches of Outer Aberdeen and Central Aberdeen have now joined forces to become one entity under the name Aberdeen Cats Protection.

The Central Aberdeen branch had been without a coordinator for some time so had not been able to function.

It’s hoped the merger will allow more cats to find new homes, and less unwanted kittens will be born through the charity’s programme of reduced rate neutering for low-income families.

The newly-aligned branch will be run by Anne Sullivan, co-ordinator of the Outer Aberdeen Branch for the past two years, who was persuaded to take on the role by her daughter, who has been volunteering for the charity for the past decade.

The branch has six outdoor pens where cats in their care are regularly tended to by a roster of volunteers, while fosterers also look after cats at their own properties.

Anne said: “We are delighted to be able to once again get back to what we love and do best – helping cats in need.

“Although we will be missing our big fundraising events this year, including the summer and winter fairs, we are confident we will be still able to go above and beyond to help unwanted cats.”

All charity activities were suspended over lockdown but the Aberdeen branch has now been able to open up again to new admissions and adoptions.

But the charity revealed that the volunteer-run charity shop on King Street would not be reopening.

Anne added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers who have donated their time to help run the shop, and to all the loyal customers who have helped raise so much money over the years.”

For more information about the Aberdeen Branch of Cats Protection, visit www.cats.org.uk/outeraberdeen