Aberdeen charity shop manager tells of devastation after £1,000 of stock damaged by flood

The manager of a popular charity megastore has spoken of the devastation caused by a flood which ruined £1,000 of stock.

The Somebody Cares store on Hazledene Road is one of the charity’s top ways of raising money, allowing them to continue providing free food, clothes and furniture to the poor and vulnerable in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

But the land on which the shop sits is also notorious for flash floods, such as the one which hit the store following a brief but intense downpour on July 9.

Robert Smith, the operations manager for the megastore, said: “I can’t overemphasise, it was like a small river coming through our front entrance – I had customers helping me move furniture away from the water.

“We keep nice products at the front, for obvious reasons. We estimate about £1,000 of stock was ruined, which has a residual cost as well because now we have to dispose of it.

“We have to get the council in with their crusher lorries, and each lorry costs £120.

“There’s an environmental cost, because that now goes into landfill, and there’s also an ethical cost, because someone gave us that furniture in good faith for us to do as much as we can, to raise the revenue so we can run our charity.”

Almost as heartbreaking as seeing the goods damaged was seeing the shop itself damaged, mere days after it reopened following the lifting of parts of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Robert said: “Without getting all sentimental about this, my manager spent three weeks with her team, prior to opening the shop, deep-cleaning and sorting the shop out for Covid-19, and making it look a really nice place.

“In the space of five minutes it wasn’t destroyed, but it was certainly damaged considerably.”

While such a devastating flood would have caused serious issues for any business, it is particularly painful for a charity, and Robert found it hard to watch the clean-up efforts without thinking about the impact it would have on the people they help in the north-east.

He said: “Everything we spend, outwith our everyday running bills, means that we can help less and less people.

“The dehumidifier we’ve had to hire for a week is costing us in excess of £100. If we were to put that in to help, that’s eight families with food for four days. It’s an expense that we’d rather not have.”

However, he admits it could have been a lot worse.

Had the flood struck overnight, while all the staff were outside the shop, the losses could have been more substantial.

Robert said: “We probably lost about 10% of our sale area, but if it had happened overnight while we weren’t in the shop, we would have lost 50% easily.”

He added: “I don’t want to be melodramatic, but it’s only down to the heroic actions of members of the public and the staff that we stopped more water from getting in.

“We do have drains, but the amount of water was just too much. You’d have needed monsoon ditches to keep it away.”