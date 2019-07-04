Aberdeen charity shop boss hits out at thieves caught on camera stealing donations

A charity boss has blasted callous thieves who stole clothing intended to help people in need.

Martin Morgan of Stella’s Voice, which helps vulnerable people, spoke of his disgust after a bag of clothing was snatched on King Street.

Police are currently trying to trace the culprits.

Stella’s Voice provides care, education and jobs to protect the world’s most vulnerable from human traffickers.

It also provides emergency care for children and helps families in need.

Mr Morgan, the charity’s European director, said: “This theft is demoralising and disgusting.

“On the same day we had a request to help a mum of an 18-month-old child, who had very little clothing, and we were able to provide them for her.

“That’s the kind of difference Stella’s Voice makes and these thieves are undermining us.”

The incident happened at 6.30pm on Tuesday.

A man who witnessed the theft, and asked not to be named, said: “I was waiting to cross the road when, all of a sudden, I saw a man climbing over a metal gate outside the charity shop.

“He then threw a bag of donations to his pals. I couldn’t believe it.

“The sheer nerve of this group to commit such a brazen and appalling act in broad daylight shocked me.”

Mr Morgan added: “No longer do thieves wait for the cover of darkness. They are committing these acts in the daytime.

“Donations like this are a lifeblood to Stella’s Voice and allow us to raise a significant amount of money to help vulnerable people.”

Mr Morgan urged the public to hand in donations to staff during opening hours or to use Stella’s home-collection option.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of four people taking a bag of clothing left outside a charity shop on King Street, Aberdeen.

“We would ask anyone with information about the incident to report it to police using reference 3265 of July 2.”