Aberdeen charity sets up new initiative to support vulnerable during Covid-19 pandemic

An Aberdeen charity has set up an urgent initiative to provide support to those most at risk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen Foyer’s First Contact initiative is an emergency service aimed at providing support to those most affected by lockdown.

It comes after the charity was awarded 12 weeks of backing through The Scottish Government’s Wellbeing Fund and received donations from several local businesses across the north-east, totalling more than £100,000.

The funding enabled the charity to address the urgent basic needs of around 350 young people and adults, by providing support such as food, housing, financial assistance and counselling.

Leona McDermid, chief executive of Aberdeen Foyer said: “We are so very grateful to all of the local businesses which have donated to our First Contact initiative.

“Providing meaningful, dedicated support to those who need it most is one of the Foyer’s underlying principles, and simply put, we could not do any of this great work without the funding we receive from the Government, trusts and private sector donations.

“The impact of Covid-19 is already far-reaching and will continue to affect the most vulnerable. It is vital we continue to support as many people as we can.”

To find out more about Aberdeen Foyer, visit www.aberdeenfoyer.com