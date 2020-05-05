Aberdeen charity serving up hot meals to homeless during crisis

A charity is dishing out three-course meals in Aberdeen in a bid to help those most vulnerable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Street Friends Aberdeen usually pitches up nightly outside Marks & Spencer in the city centre, offering food, drinks and supplies for homeless people in need.

Now the organisation is handing out meals to take away to those who are homeless and vulnerable outside of the Aberdeen Church of Christ on George Street.

The group is packaging up an average of 100 meals and desserts four times a week, a total of 800 cartons.

Founder Justin Ritchie, who works as a porter at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH), said: “We’re out four nights a week doing a three-course meal which people can come and collect in a takeaway bag.

“We have around 80 to 100 people coming a night. It’s been really busy in the last month and it’s not just homeless people that we are helping. Families are coming too.

“There’s a lot of food banks closed now on the back of the coronavirus pandemic and a lot of people need help.”

Street Friends recently teamed up with 8848 Indian Restaurant on Union Street. Between them they were able to hand out meals for 60 vulnerable and elderly people – and say they are considering doing it again. Justin, 38, added: “The food is donated from the community and we’ve also had help from 8848 Indian Restaurant, as well as leftover supplies from Marks & Spencers but I think this is just the beginning.

“It’s hard for everyone during this time but particularly for homeless people, the vulnerable and struggling families.

“There’s been a lot done in terms of helping homeless people and there isn’t as many people on the streets now. But there are a lot of people losing their jobs which I think will continue.”

Justin, from Old Aberdeen, founded Street Friends three years ago in a bid to provide people in the city with a hot meal, a safe space and a listening ear for those who need it.

The organisation, which is led by volunteers, has no source of funding and relies solely on the generosity of the people and businesses in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.

Justin added: “I started Street Friends as a way of getting people from different backgrounds to come together to help people out. It’s people helping people which is great.

“There’s a lot of great of community spirit in the city of Aberdeen, which is why I called it Street Friends right at the beginning.”

To find out more about Aberdeen Street friends, visit facebook.com/justinstreetangels/