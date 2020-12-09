Aberdeen charity sees 300% increase in demand for support during Covid-19 pandemic

An Aberdeen charity has seen a staggering 300% rise in demand for support since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CFINE works to tackle poverty and build resilience through a range of support and services for and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in the north-east of Scotland.

Original 106 has teamed up with the charity to help families battling poverty in Aberdeen and throughout the north-east for its annual Christmas appeal.

In 2019, Original 106 listeners donated 25 tonnes of food, which is the equivalent of more than 50,000 meals distributed to families experiencing food insecurity.

With the Covid-19 crisis hitting everyone hard, this year is even more critical to help those in need.

Lisa Duthie, CFINE chief executive, urged the north-east public to give what they can during the festive season.

The charity believes everybody in the north-east has the right to “a decent standard of living”.

She said: “The demand for our support has increased by a staggering 300% since the start of coronavirus. However, the constant pressure that low-income families experience spikes over the festive season.

“Far too many people in Aberdeen are living in poverty. We believe that everyone has the right to a decent standard of living.

“We are committed to providing support services that help our beneficiaries regain their resilience against the rising tide of poverty.

“Please do what you can to help us support those people in our communities who are facing challenging times.”

All donations must be shop-bought and brand new, newly purchased in original, undamaged packaging. We will not accept donations that are not brand new.

This year, to keep physical contact to a minimum we are looking for donations to be made direct to CFINE, either in person to their premises or ideally via your chosen supermarket’s online delivery services.

Just ensure the delivery slot is weekdays between 8am to 4pm to CFINE, 2 to 4 Poynernook Road, Aberdeen, AB11 5RW.

We also understand that online grocery delivery is not convenient for everybody, so this year we have set up a donation page to enable CFINE to purchase the foods on your behalf.

Simply go to www.cfine.org/fundraisers/original-106-christmas-appeal-supported-by-the-evening-express and choose to donate any amount you wish.

CFINE is looking for donations of non-perishable foods, toiletries, and baby products – but no formula milk.

Individuals and workplaces are both welcome to get involved to help out those who worry how they will cope over the festive season.