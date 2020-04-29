Aberdeen charity ‘relieved’ by new mental health fund helping parents

A charity which helps families across the north-east has welcomed a new fund to support parents’ mental health.

The Scottish Government has announced £1 million will be made available each year for perinatal mental health.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, co-founder of AberNecessities, said she was “relieved” by the announcement.

She said: “Every mother should have the opportunity for mental health support the second she asks for it.

“Without it, we risk babies growing up without their mummy.

“No child should have to experience that and it is our responsibility to try everything we can to protect them from that.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “We must do all we can to enhance support to families and with the support of the third sector.

“This funding will provide that crucial help.”