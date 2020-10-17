Aberdeen charity awarded £140,000 donation to ‘support immediate funding requirements’

A social enterprise which supports formerly homeless and at-risk young people has been awarded around £140,000.

The donation, from The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust, will support Aberdeen Foyer’s immediate funding requirements and ongoing financial sustainability.

It comes during what is an exceptionally difficult time for all third sector organisations.

The cash will strengthen The Foyer’s resilience as it progresses through the coronavirus pandemic, enabling it to provide vital services such as housing, counselling, employability, training and access to learning.

Leona McDermid, chief executive of the Foyer said: “We’re in a similar predicament to many charities right now in that we’re facing the extremely tough times trying to balance meeting the significant needs of people facing poverty, unemployment and homelessness, with a reduction in available funding resources.

“This generous donation from The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust comes at a critical time and we are unbelievably grateful for their support.”

The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust has provided over 220 grants since its formation, totalling more than £200 million to organisations working within three main areas: Health and Wellbeing; Welfare and Education; and Arts and Culture.

Aberdeen Foyer was also awarded 12 weeks of backing through The Scottish Government’s Wellbeing Fund in June and received donations from several local businesses across the north-east, totalling more than £100,000.

This enabled the charity to aid hundreds of young people and adults, by providing support such as food, housing, financial assistance and counselling.

Aberdeen Foyer has helped over 400 people in total since lockdown through a variety of support services, including keeping people safe and connected in their homes, helping to tackle poverty and supporting people with their mental and physical health.

The charity was established in the city in 1995, in response to concerns about youth homelessness and unemployment, providing accommodation to those in need.

To find out more about Aberdeen Foyer, visit www.aberdeenfoyer.com