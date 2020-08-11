Aberdeen charity receives £6,000 funding boost

An Aberdeen-based charity has received more than £6k in funding.

The MS Society Aberdeen group got £6,326 from the National Lottery Community Fund Awards for All Scotland, which will allow it to continue delivering vital support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As members can no longer meet in person due to coronavirus, the group moved most of its classes and social activities online to ensure that people living with MS could maintain their mobility and stay connected with others.

It has instead been meeting on Zoom, offering sessions such as yoga, mindfulness and seated exercise classes, as well as weekly socials.

Ian Gourlay, a management team volunteer at the MS Society Aberdeen group, said: “We’re delighted to have received funding to support us to continue delivering our online sessions.

“We’ve haven’t been able to fundraise in the usual way because of government restrictions, so the money means we’ll be able to continue to offer our virtual sessions for the rest of 2020.

“When people with MS stop exercising, their mobility can decline and it can be really challenging to regain that movement back once it’s lost.

“Although lockdown restrictions are easing, lots of people in the MS community are still worried about Covid-19 and how it could affect them.

“Thanks to this funding, we can be there for people in a way that suits them. There are lots of questions ahead around how we would be able to meet safely face-to-face but this funding thankfully means we don’t need to worry.”