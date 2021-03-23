Aberdeen charity receives £150,000 funding boost

A leading Aberdeen charity has received a £150,000 award from The National Lottery Community Fund to help hundreds of families in need.

The two-year ‘improving lives’ grant will fund the continuation of the role of a volunteer coordinator at Home-Start Aberdeen.

It will also enable the charity to recruit a new family support coordinator, who will work one-to-one with families experiencing more severe difficulties.

These roles will continue to develop the support offered to families experiencing difficulties in the local area.

It is expected that 460 family members and 70 volunteers will be involved in the work.

Eleanor McEwan, general manager at Home-Start Aberdeen, said: “Demand for our services increases year on year and we now support over 250 families in Aberdeen every year.

“We have 141 volunteers giving their skills, time and energy to help make life better for children and families. This year has been particularly challenging with many already vulnerable families facing increased pressures from the pandemic.”

Home-Start Aberdeen has been providing life-changing support to families across the city through its local community network of trained volunteers for over 30 years.

This support is usually provided via a home-visiting service, where carefully selected and trained volunteers are there for families, visiting them in their own homes with compassionate, confidential help.

Covid-19 has meant that the charity has had to adapt how it delivers its services to families, continuing to support over 160 families remotely since the start of the pandemic.

These young families have at least one child under the age of five and are typically affected by social isolation, bereavement, relationship problems, illness, disability and financial hardship.

Ms McEwan added: “On average it costs Home-Start Aberdeen £1,500 to support a family through the challenges they face until they can cope again.

“Our volunteers are there for them to help the whole family and to reach children in their vital early years so they can have the best possible start in life.

“That’s why this grant funding from The National Lottery Community Fund is significant in helping us continue to make a positive impact for families who need our help.”