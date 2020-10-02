Aberdeen charity raises more than £1,300 in anniversary celebration

An Aberdeen charity has raised more than £1,300 through a week of activities created to mark its anniversary.

Greyhope Bay held socially distanced events from September 19 to September 27 in order to mark the anniversary of the charity.

It hopes to create a dolphin viewing centre at the site of Torry Battery and to create an education and storytelling programme to bring the marine life of the area alive.

Just under £250,000 has been raised in total, which will allow work to begin on the site soon, and a further £1,360 has been donated over the last week.

A sponsored bike ride was also held from Braemar to the Torry Battery – covering more than 100km.

A fundraising beach clean took place which saw 22 household teams tidy up the shoreline over the course of a week.

Managing director Fiona McIntyre said: “The aim of the week was to engage the community and bring a bit more attention to Torry Battery, which we are going to develop.

“We wanted to be able to do it in a way that didn’t encourage gatherings, but still had a community feel, which is why we chose to run it over a week.

“We ended up getting 56 people involved in the beach clean from 22 households.

“We’ve done a year of fundraising for the project and we’re actually very close to starting work on site, so we’re continuing to try and close the funding gap which is quite small at this point.”

Greyhope Bay was given the go-ahead to use the Torry Battery site as a base by councillors at a meeting of full council in Aberdeen in March this year.

Its plans include creating a temporary unit which will house a coffee shop as well as a viewing platform which will allow people to look out over the water while dolphins are in the area.

There will also be an outdoor seating area, decked access walkway, and toilet facilities.

Fiona added: “We decided to create a wooden dolphin sculpture for the week’s activities, called Dot, and we put her in the exact spot where the cafe and education space will be.

“We had people coming to take selfies with her and while they were there they were able to see the view and get a sense of what the project is trying to achieve.”

To donate to Greyhope Bay’s fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/greyhopebay