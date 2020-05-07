Aberdeen charity providing support to city’s carers

A north-east social care charity is providing support to carers across the region as they deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

VSA, which supports thousands of carers across the north-east, says people who care for friends or relatives are at risk of becoming isolated alone.

The charity has stepped in to offer a number of support services to carers across the city – many of whom are facing “significant pressures” as a result of the outbreak.

Carers manager Jackie Campbell said: “We are having to adapt and deliver our support in different ways given the circumstances, but we are doing that through things like regular phone calls and phone conferences.

“Home visits have had to be stopped because of the virus and the guidance from governments and local authorities but we are still keeping in touch with the people who need our support.

“We understand there are significant pressures facing carers at the moment – even more so than usual.

“We have found the number of carers is increasing because some families do not want carers from outside going in, so they are taking on an additional role themselves. That means there are more people who are in need of our support.”

VSA, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, has launched a Covid-19 appeal, supported by the Evening Express.

The charity is offering a number of services, such as practical advice and guidance as well as emotional support for those who find themselves caring for others.

Jackie said: “There is huge pressure on carers just now and it is very important they get clear guidance – even more so than before.

“We are doing everything we can to provide up-to-date information to those who need it. We are updating things quite regularly.

“We are in the middle of very difficult and strange times and people need to know that we are there to support them if they need us.

“VSA can help, whether that is providing the right support or directing people to the right place to get what they need.

“The message we want to put out is to encourage people to get in touch, because we are there to help. Things might be different, but VSA is still there to provide that support.”

For more information visit carers.info@vsa.org.uk or call 01224 358628.

