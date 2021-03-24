Aberdeen charity provides more meals for vulnerable people through app

An innovative app has helped increase donations and stop food going to waste across Aberdeen.

Since the colleague app Neighbourly launched in March last year, M&S supermarkets in Bridge of Don and Stoneywood have provided a combined number of 43,900 meals to the local community.

The app notifies charities when surplus food is available, which stops it from going to waste, and allows it to go to people who need it.

The Froghall Community Centre Association has been distributing free food to people across Aberdeen on a ‘no questions asked’ basis, and has been taking advantage of the scheme.

When coronavirus restrictions are not in place, the hub also hosts recreational activities for the local community.

Dawn Presslie-Bell, secretary at Froghall Community Centre Association, said: “We have around 30 households daily, from across the city, who rely on the food that we provide. Our volunteers, and those who use our service, have been very thankful for the donations from M&S Bridge of Don and M&S Stoneywood as they’ve helped us to be able to feed more people than usual as demand increases.”

Ally Musgrave, store manager at M&S Bridge of Don added: “When we have surplus food our absolute priority is for it to end up on someone’s plate, through our charity redistribution programme with Neighbourly.

“We’re thrilled that the app has already helped to make a difference to charities like Froghall Community Centre Association who do such an incredible job in our local community.”

Since 2015, M&S stores have supported over 220 local causes across Scotland, from food banks to youth clubs and hospices, donating over 2.2 million meals so far to those in need.

The app is also now being used in all 56 M&S stores, enabling many of them to more than double their food redistribution rates.

Across Scotland, more than 1.2 million meals have been donated since 1st March 2020.

Charity and community groups in the north-east who would like to get involved in the food surplus programme or other charity initiatives are encouraged to email mandsfood@neighbourly.com to indicate their interest and find out more.