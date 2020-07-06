Aberdeen charity prepares to bake up a storm with virtual fundraiser

An Aberdeen children’s charity is hosting a virtual bake off event this week.

Befriend a Child is hosting the internet-based event in association with local bakers and foodies to raise funds and awareness for the children and families they support.

The week-long extravaganza begins today and it will treat participants to live baking demonstrations, challenges to take part in and lots of delicious recipes to try at home.

At the end of the week all of the recipes will be available as part of the Befriend a Child Great Charity Bake Off recipe book.

Hannah Adams, marketing and communications manager with Befriend a Child, said: “We were inspired by all of the amazing bakers we have seen during lockdown and a few members of our own team have even taking up baking as a hobby in their spare time at home.

“The programme of events is so versatile and it’s open to everyone, from individuals who are looking to learn something new and build on their baking skills, to families with children who are looking for something to take part in together for the first week of the summer holidays.”

The event schedule has a range of recipes and challenges including live baking sessions and demonstrations by three local bakers and foodies.

Jemma Stephen of the Cupcake Stop, Foodie Quine Claire Jessiman and Steve of the Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead will all be hosting live baking demonstrations showcasing their talents and sharing their skills and top baking tips and tricks.

The event runs until Sunday and costs £10 to enter with all funds raised going to Befriend a Child.

For more information and to take part visit the Facebook page