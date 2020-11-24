Aberdeen charity praises fundraisers for efforts to highlight poverty

An Aberdeen charity has raised more than £11,000 following fundraising campaign to mark Poverty Week.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) said 30 people who lived on £2 a day for five days between October 5 and October 9 helped with their final total of £11,642.

The cash raised will go towards the charity to alleviate the pressure that people living on the breadline experience.

Lisa Duthie, CFINE Chief Executive, praised those who were part of the charity challenge.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part or donated to Appetite for Change this year. We are beyond grateful for your kindness and generosity.

“Appetite for Change is our way of helping others understand the struggle that many people have to live with every day. It was more important this year than ever before to organise a campaign that destigmatises living on a low income and experiencing difficulties at purchasing adequate food.

“As a result of coronavirus and the oil downturn, many families in Aberdeen are pushed to the brink. From March to October alone, we delivered over 46,300 emergency food parcels with the help of our partners, which is more than double of the parcels that CFINE distributed during last year.”