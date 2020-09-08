Aberdeen charity offers people to leave online tributes to loved ones

Families and friends will be able to create digital tributes to their loved ones thanks to a north-east cancer charity.

Friends of Anchor have created a Celebrating Life section on their website so people can share photos, memories and personal messages of who have passed away.

The initiative has been spurred on by the restrictions currently placed on funerals, the organisation hopes its benefits will be felt long after the pandemic.

It is for Anchor Unit patients or Friends of Anchor supporters who have died.

Friends of Anchor director Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “For many people, sharing stories, photos and tributes is a powerful way of honouring a loved one’s memory and celebrating the significant part they played in so many peoples’ lives.

“We see it often in the number of heartfelt messages that accompany donations made to the charity in memory of a loved one. Now, at a family’s request, to be able to offer a dedicated space where extended family and friends can share these kind words publicly will bring an extra layer of support and comfort for those grieving with the family.

“Funerals and funeral teas usually provide that safe space for people to come together to share fond memories and tales, but with the current restrictions, it’s been harder for people to spend that important time together and pay their respects in the usual way.

“Our hope is that this new provision, which may well remain in place long after the pandemic is over, will bring a small measure of comfort to those who have lost someone dear to them, whether they were a patient within the Anchor Unit or a passionate advocate of the charity.”

Anyone interested in creating a personalised tribute is asked to contact Erica Banks on erica.banks@friendsofanchor.org