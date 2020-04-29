Aberdeen charity offering virtual events for members

An Aberdeen charity which provides dating and friendship opportunities for adults with learning disabilities is hosting virtual activities for members.

Dates-n-mates Aberdeen, which is part of C-Change, is making regular phone calls to members alongside hosting group video calls and virtual events.

The group is holding daily video chats where members can interact with other adults in the learning disability community across Scotland.

It is also hosting two virtual events a week including Friday night quizzes with a different theme each week, a games night and a dance party – all held over Zoom.

Regional project lead Louise McEwan said: “At dates-n-mates, we have always provided a wide range of social activities and opportunities to build meaningful friendships and relationships.

“We are pleased to be able to continue reaching out to our members and seeing connections remain and new friendships form.

“The different branches have often remained separate, however, this new online format has allowed members from Aberdeen and Glasgow for example to interact and develop friendships.

“We would love to see more members and others in the learning disability join in with our virtual events which we will continue providing for as long as necessary.”

To find out more, visit dates-n-mates.co.uk/aberdeen/

