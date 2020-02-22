Aberdeen charity nominated for award

An Aberdeen charity has been shortlisted in the Team Aberdeen category of an upcoming award ceremony.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership organises the Heart Awards annually, which recognise people working and volunteering in health and social care in the city.

Sport Aberdeen has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best of Aberdeen category for its Active Lifestyles programme, which provides a chance for people to get active.

In particular the Carers Stable and Able Group, which runs weekly with the support of occupational therapy staff at NHS Grampian, was noted.

Keith Gerrard, Sport Aberdeen director of healthy and active lifestyles, said: “I am thrilled that Sport Aberdeen has been recognised and shortlisted for an award.”

The ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Beach Ballroom.