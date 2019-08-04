Aberdeen charity looking for your views on mental health

The public are being encouraged to give their views as part of a mental health consultation which has newly launched in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership has unveiled its mental health and wellbeing strategic statement which outlines its vision and aims for mental health and wellbeing in the city.

The formal consultation process got under way this week and will conclude on September 5.

Anyone with an interest in mental health is invited to give their views, including people with experience of poor mental health.

Following the consultation the statement will be finalised and a detailed action plan completed.

The survey can be completed on bit.ly/2OiyhNq