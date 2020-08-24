Aberdeen charity looking for volunteers for its craft workshop

An Aberdeen charity is looking for volunteers to start working in its craft workshop.

Rosie’s Social Enterprise has said due to a shortfall in production during Covid-19, it is looking for volunteers to start as soon as possible in its Holburn Street premises workshop for an initial period of six weeks.

Those who are able to volunteer will assist with the production of new items for sale in the shop.

Anyone who can knit, use a sewing machine or make jewellery is encouraged to get in touch.

The workshop is socially distanced and has been approved for use by Aberdeen City Council, and PPE will be provided.

All profits received from the sale of items in Rosie’s shop goes back into the charity, to support people who are in recovery from mental ill health and acquired brain injury.

To inquire, email alexpenter@turningpointscotland.com