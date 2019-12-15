Aberdeen charity lighting up lives this Christmas

An Aberdeen children’s charity has launched its festive collection – with all proceeds to go towards its £8 million appeal.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, has released a range of Christmas cards, pins and chocolates.

Each year the charity launches a festive range which supports its fundraising activities across the year.

This year, all proceeds from the sales of the items will go towards its Big Build Appeal.

A year into the campaign, £2.4 million of the funds have already been secured thanks to generous north-east residents and businesses.

Included in the Making Christmas Memories collection is three different Light Up a Life pin badges, which can be used to remember a loved one.

There are also chocolates from Aberdeen-based chocolatier Cocoa Ooze on offer, and Christmas cards which the charity offers each year.

This year there is a brand-new snowman design, which also has a Charlie Dog logo on it.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising, said: “We are excited to have launched our Making Christmas Memories campaign to support the appeal with all online donations and Christmas merchandise purchases until December 31 going directly to the Big Build Appeal.

“Every single penny counts, so whether you purchase our Christmas card packs, fantastic Cocoa Ooze chocolate stocking fillers or make a donation in memory of a loved one, this will go towards our remaining Big Build Appeal total.”

The Big Build Appeal aims to raise £8 million towards the building of a brand new specialist support centre set within four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

It will have eight childrens’ bedrooms and a range of different facilities designed to give respite care to families across the north-east who currently have to travel more than 100 miles to the nearest centre of its kind.

Proceeds from author Carol Ann’s book Rifka And The Christmas Elf, which features children’s drawings, will also go towards the appeal.

Support the Charlie House Big Build Appeal

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre.

£2.4m of the funds has already been secured. Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.