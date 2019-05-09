Aberdeen charity ‘lifeline’ gets Maggie back on feet

A woman has spoken of the “lifeline” service a social charity has provided in helping her manage her mental health.

Maggie was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been in Cornhill Hospital before moving to VSA’s St Aubins, a rehabilitation service for adults over the age of 18 with a mental health illness.

With VSA’s support, she has been able to transition back into the community.

Maggie was delighted to move into St Aubins. However, she became quite ill and ended up back at Cornhill Hospital.

After recovering she was relieved to have the support of VSA staff and friends she made at the service.

The transition into the community was not easy for Maggie, as it was a new experience for her having to look after own her flat.

She currently receives five hours of outreach support each week and can call staff any time she is feeling low, sad or frustrated.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Maggie said: “VSA has been a lifeline for me. I couldn’t have managed it on my own and I find it really hard to think what my life would have been without the support from VSA.

“I would never have believed that I could be here, from being on my hospital bed in Cornhill to now with my own tenancy, good friends, a lovely cat and excellent support. It’s wonderful.”

VSA’s Changing Lives campaign – which is being backed by the Evening Express – is calling on north-east residents to help back its plans to build a £3.2 million 20-bed facility which will assist people living with a range of mental health conditions.

VSA’s director of adult services, Jen Ewen, said: “As Aberdeen’s largest and trusted provider of mental health services, we are more than aware of the pressure mental illness can bring.

“With support from VSA, Maggie has flourished and has been an inspiration on her recovery journey.

“It hasn’t been easy but she has made the most of the support that VSA offers.”