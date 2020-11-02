Aberdeen charity launches virtual Santa fun run

Hundreds of Santas are set to take to the streets across the north-east this month as part of a virtual run in aid of a children’s charity.

Charlie House usually hosts its Santa run down Union Street to coincide with the Christmas lights switch on, however due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional format of the event will not be able to take place.

Instead, it is inviting walkers, joggers and runners to take part in its Virtual Santa Fun Run instead, which will take place on November 21 and 22.

And entries for the event are now open.

Participants can choose to complete any distance they like and in any location they like, while following any travel and social distancing guidelines.

Money raised through the event will go towards the charity, which provides support for children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

Donna Deans, fundraising co-ordinator at Charlie House, said: “The Charlie House Santa Fun Run has been a popular event in our calendar for the last two years, so we are thrilled it is able to take place this year, albeit in a slightly different format from usual.

“The Virtual Santa Fun Run can be done at your own pace and over any distance over the weekend – whether you’re a keen runner wanting to take on a half marathon route, or a family wanting to walk 1km together around your local park. We hope this fun event will bring festive cheer not only to the participants, but also to their friends and neighbours who we hope will be cheering on any Santas they see out pounding the pavements.

“This has been a tough year for lots of families with many people feeling very isolated and uncertain if they will be spending Christmas with their families.”

This year Charlie House has seen huge increases in support required by families as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to continue.

As many fundraising events have had to be cancelled this year, money raised from the event will help provide vital services to families in need across the region.

Donna added: “Charlie House has seen a staggering 84% increase in the requests for support from the families we work alongside, at the same time as seeing our income drop 70% against last year.

“The money raised from this Virtual Santa Fun Run will play a vital role in supporting the work of Charlie House and enabling us to continue supporting these incredibly special families this Christmas and into the new year.”

Entry is now open for the Virtual Santa Fun Run, and costs £15 per adult and £10 per child up to nine-years-old.

The entry price includes a Santa suit, beard and hat to wear, and will also be posted out free of charge.

To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3jKjLIDv