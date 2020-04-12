Aberdeen charity launches virtual running event

An Aberdeen-based charity has set up a virtual 5k run event to raise funds which will help support families living in Kenya.

Gathima Edwards will host its first Gathimba Edwards Foundation (GEF) Globe Run as a way for runners from all over the world to unite during the coronavirus crisis.

The first event, which has just been announced, will involve a 5k run to be undertaken between April 17 and April 20.

To take part, it requires a minimum donation of £10 to be made towards the charity, which will provide one of the families the charity supports in Kenya with four days of food and essential items throughout the global pandemic.

Social distancing rules must be followed.

Those who take part will also be sent a unique GEF Globe Run Kenyan flag.

To enter, visit the charity’s website, here, for a form.