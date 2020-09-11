Aberdeen charity launches second emergency appeal

An Aberdeen children’s charity has today issued a second emergency fundraiser appeal to support its vital services.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life limiting conditions, initially launched a fundraiser at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as it had seen a huge increase in requests for support from families.

Now, it has made a second appeal for help to allow it to continue assisting north-east families.

New adverts will begin airing from today on Original 106FM featuring a mother and son voiceover, giving an account of how important the charity has been during lockdown, and will continue to be in the future.

Members of the public are being urged to donate £10 towards the charity, which will go towards keeping its vital resources going.

Charlie House has lost all of its major fundraising events for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has had to adapt to ensure it can continue providing services to families.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, it has continued to offer activities and opportunities for those it supports.

Louise Andrew, CEO of Charlie House, said: “The people of the north-east have always been supportive of Charlie House and the work we do to support local families.

“As everyone will be hugely aware the current global pandemic has greatly impacted on charities, both large and small. As our radio ad states the facts are stark but simple.

“Funds are down by 70% against last year and the requests for our support are up 84%. We rely on our annual events, donations, corporate support and our amazing fundraisers every year to enable us to have the funds to continue to offer our free support services to north-east families.

“The majority of these funding streams are currently cut off due to the pandemic and the resulting Government restrictions.”

It is hoped that generous north-east residents will continue to assist the charity, and will back the appeal.

Louise added: “The north-east has responded many times before and we know they will once again get behind the charity.

“We are also very grateful to the Original 106FM team for enabling our appeal to be heard. Every penny counts so we are asking people to give what they can.

“These generous donations will ensure that Charlie House can continue to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east.”

Gary McLeish, commercial director of Original 106FM, said: “We were more than happy to support the incredible work of Charlie House by enabling them to have a voice on local radio. All of our shows are produced exclusively by Original 106 and the team know the charity very well as a result. All of our presenters know exactly what’s important to those who live in the north-east of Scotland and we really hope that our listeners get on board and support if they can.”

To donate to Charlie House, visit www.charliehouse.org.uk