Aberdeen charity launches new funding scheme

A north-east community organisation has received a cash boost.

Station House Media Unit (SHMU) has received £25,000 to aid communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative will offer grants between £500 and £2,000 to any constituted community-based group which operates in Aberdeen.

SHMU Supports has been made possible through funding from The Scottish Government‘s Supporting Communities Fund.

The funding will support grassroots groups to deliver new or extend existing activity in the community, which is being delivered solely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Funding is intended to get out to those most in need quickly.

As a result, the deadline for applications is Sunday, May 24 and funds will then be transferred to the organisations bank accounts within seven days.

Further advice on the application process is available by phone, email or through a video call.

Groups who support residents in the regeneration areas of the city will be prioritised.

In the first instance, email support@shmu.org.uk or call Kirsteen on 07592064430.

To apply visit https://bit.ly/3fQEaen