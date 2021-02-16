Aberdeen charity launches lego walk fundraising challenge

An Aberdeen-based charity is challenging people to walk over Lego to raise money.

Aberdeen Cyrenians has launched a new initiative and is appealing for participants to step up and raise money for the charity, which supports people in the north-east affected by homelessness and other forms of social exclusion and crisis.

Suitable for both adults and children alike, families are being encouraged to take part and test their bravery.

Lego walking has become increasingly popular in recent years, and the record for the longest Lego walk is currently held by Salacnib (Sonny) Molina from Illinois in the USA, who walked over 5,000 metres barefoot on Lego.

© Jim Irvine / DCT Media

Emily Mackenzie, communications and events co-ordinator at Aberdeen Cyrenians said: “The Lego walk is a virtual event that can take place safely from the comfort of your own home.

“Whilst most sponsored walks involve covering many miles, our Virtual Lego Walk will see participants testing themselves over just a few steps.

“We wanted to do something to help people longing for a bit of change while every day feels the same. The virtual Lego Walk is a fun test that anyone with Lego can take part in, whilst supporting others to overcome huge challenges in their lives.

“At Aberdeen Cyrenians we help people rebuild their lives, giving hope and support to build strong foundations of home. We hope that the challenge will make a huge impact in raising awareness of the obstacle’s people face when affected by homelessness, and help raise funds for what has been an extreme year for those in need.”

© Aberdeen Cyrenians

Safety guidelines and instructions on how to set up a virtual Lego walk are available on the charity’s website.

To take part, people should share their photos or video on social media, tag Aberdeen Cyrenians, donate £5 to the charity and challenge five of their friends or family to do the same.

Emma Bellu, fundraising and communications manager at Aberdeen Cyrenians has taken part in the challenge herself.

She said: “It was actually easier than I thought it would be, the first step was the hardest but after that it was fun and felt really good to have achieved it.

“I had a bit of a tingle in my feet afterwards, but no pain. It helped that I was given tips on how to do it such taking a deep breath first to calm your nerves and walking with small, flat steps.

“Wrapping it in a towel stopped the pieces moving too much and was much easier to tidy up after!”

Donations can be made by texting 5LEGO to 70085 for the cost of the message and donation.

All donations will go straight towards Aberdeen Cyrenians services that continue to run throughout lockdown to support those who are vulnerable in the community.

For more information about how to take part, visit www.weareac.org/lego-walk