Aberdeen charity launches first-ever fundraising campaign

An Aberdeen-based asthma charity want people to dig deep and donate £2 to them this month.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation has launched its first-ever fundraising campaign in a bid to help even more people who suffer from the condition in the region.

The foundation is run by individuals with personal asthma experiences and is one of the only Scottish charities to focus on supporting people with the condition.

Now, they want to be able to reach out to more sufferers throughout Scotland and raise awareness of the dangers of asthma.

The charity’s corporate and community fundraiser Craig Smaaskjaer insisted that if 1,000 people donated, it would make a huge difference to them and their services.

He said: “We realised that January is a long month for folk and we need to raise funds to help keep us going and support asthmatic people across the region.

“So we came up with this idea to ask for just £2 from people as they get to the end of the month and are up for donating a bit of money to us before sharing our campaign with other people.

“The campaign will run throughout February and hopefully we can raise a bit of money through this that will go straight back into our services.”

The foundation promotes asthma awareness and advocacy across the north-east by holding workshops, visiting schools and running open days.

All volunteers at the charity have personal experience of dealing with the condition and use this to tailor their advice to each specific case they get.

The fundraising campaign is currently active at justgiving.com/campaign/aroundfortwopound