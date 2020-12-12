Aberdeen charity launches festive fundraising trail

An Aberdeen homelessness charity has officially launched its festive fundraising trail.

Aberdeen Cyrenians’ Winter Wonderland launched yesterday with homes across the north-east lit up with bright and cheerful decorations.

The campaign focuses on the vital role of “home” and how important it has been during 2020.

All their locations can be found on a map on the Aberdeen Cyrenians website, and can be downloaded for a small donation to the charity.

Photos will be uploaded on its Facebook page from Monday, with vouchers and a bottle of fizz available for the wonderland that receives the most likes.

Participating festive houses, offices and community buildings have also been encouraged to set up a fundraising page so that people can scan a QR code to donate to their favourite one, or give online.

Those raising the most money for the charity will also win a prize.

© Aberdeen Cyrenians

Emma Bellu, fundraising and communications manager at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “Everyone needs a safe place to call home, but sadly as this pandemic has highlighted, not everyone is safe or has a place they can call home. Anyone can be affected, and the pandemic has pushed many into crisis.

“This year we’ve helped people move from cycles of homelessness to settled and secure housing they can truly call home. We’ve helped people flee abuse, ensuring they have not only what they need to survive, but helping them to recover and thrive. We’ve helped people with mental health and addiction challenges to weather the pandemic restrictions, stay safe, and keep the roof over their heads.

“Home has been at the heart of all our lives this year so, we’re delighted that people across the city have embraced the celebration and are sharing our message of hope for a brighter future.”

The charity hopes to bring a bit more positivity to residents.

Emma added: “The year has been totally devastating but now that the vaccine is being rolled out there’s hope again, and we wanted to share that message of hope and celebrating how important home is while supporting the many people who have been left in crisis by the year.”

There are 19 participating festive locations, which have been split into north, central and south, to help those out on the hunt for each of the buildings.

This year, Aberdeen Cyrenians has provided a wealth of support to those across the north-east who have needed help – including delivering thousands of care parcels.

It is also assisting those who may be at risk of homelessness, or worried about income, with non-judgemental staff assisting in any way they can, from helping come up with a budgeting plan, to assistance applying for any benefits someone might be entitled to.

To download the trail map, visit https://aberdeen-cyrenians.org/download/p/trailmap