Aberdeen charity launches challenge to mark Poverty Week

An Aberdeen charity has launched its annual fundraising campaign to mark Poverty Week.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), will again hold Appetite for Change in October.

It is hoping to recruit participants who will live on £2 a day for five days between October 5 and 9, while raising funds through sponsorship.

Money will go towards the charity to help alleviate the pressure that many people in the north-east are experiencing.

Those who take part will have to include all their daily food and drinks each day for £2. This small daily budget is reality for many people living on low income.

Lisa Duthie, chief executive of CFINE, said: “The coronavirus outbreak turned all our lives upside-down; however, it disproportionately affected those who were already struggling before the pandemic. Hundreds of families found themselves in a position where they cannot afford to purchase adequate food; parents often go without to feed their children.

“The need for CFINE’s support services is now greater than ever. The participants of our challenge, Appetite for Change, will help us highlight the struggles of people who were hit the hardest by Covid-19 and raise vital funds, which will go directly towards alleviating poverty in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Please consider signing up to our challenge or supporting one of our fundraisers. Together, we can make sure no one needs to go hungry.”

For more information, or to sign up to take part, visit https://www.cfine.org/appeal/appetite-for-change-2020