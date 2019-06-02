Aberdeen charity launches building appeal ahead of Kenya trip

An Aberdeen charity has launched a fundraising appeal ahead of an upcoming trip to Kenya.
The Gathimba Edwards Foundation will take a team abroad in October to build four new homes for families in need.
Volunteers are expected to raise about £15,000 for the initiative, however the total project will cost £42,000.
It’s hoped that members of the public will donate money towards the project to make sure they are able to build all the houses.
Looking for the ultimate team building exercise? Want to bring your team closer together? Here is the perfect team building trip… Why not look to send some of your team on a 2-week trip to Kenya with GEF to help build homes for families in desperate need. Our project manager Darren Cocker has been to Kenya each time with us over last 4 years and says “I have witnessed first-hand how a trip like this brings people together more importantly teams together.” He continued on to say, “The charity has had companies send groups of people from all different departments along on the building trips in previous years, some of which had day to day dealings with but had never met. The result, a team with some common ground and now a friendship that only benefits the company and helps build a stronger team”.🤩 For more information email us on info@gathimbaedwardsfoundation.org or come to our information night at 5.30pm on the 5th June at 155 St Vincent Street, Glasgow, UK. #Glasgow #volunteerafrica #businessideas #teamwork
A spokeswoman for Gathimba Edwards said: “Unfortunately if we cannot raise the full £42,000, we might be faced with the decision to build less than the four houses we have plans for, and the tough challenge of prioritising the families.
“We understand people may not be in a position to build with us but they may wish to donate. Every pound will make a big impact to this project.”