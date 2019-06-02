Aberdeen charity launches building appeal ahead of Kenya trip

An Aberdeen charity has launched a fundraising appeal ahead of an upcoming trip to Kenya.

The Gathimba Edwards Foundation will take a team abroad in October to build four new homes for families in need.

Volunteers are expected to raise about £15,000 for the initiative, however the total project will cost £42,000.

It’s hoped that members of the public will donate money towards the project to make sure they are able to build all the houses.

A spokeswoman for Gathimba Edwards said: “Unfortunately if we cannot raise the full £42,000, we might be faced with the decision to build less than the four houses we have plans for, and the tough challenge of prioritising the families.

“We understand people may not be in a position to build with us but they may wish to donate. Every pound will make a big impact to this project.”

To donate, visit bit.ly/30Iw6F2