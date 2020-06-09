Aberdeen charity launches befriending service for LGBT+ community during Covid-19

A new befriending service has been set up by an Aberdeen charity to support the LGBT+ community during the Covid-19 crisis.

Called 4ever Friends, it will officially launch on Wednesday.

The service has been created to combat isolation and loneliness within the community, and is open to anyone who feels they need to chat, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be led by volunteers who will keep contact with their buddy through phone, email and other online communications.

Four Pillars will be offering temporary mobile phones with top ups to those in financial need so they can stay in touch. Staff and buddies will call the service user as regularly as they request to check in on them, lift their spirits and ensure their well-being.

The buddies will also be able to maintain a relationship while supporting the individual, offering advice and information where needed.

Deejay Bullock, community relations manager of Four Pillars, said: “I’m thrilled this project is able to go live, we have been working on this for a while and I have been trying to raise the needed funds by climbing the height of Mount Everest via my stairs at home.

“This service will have a huge impact on the mental and emotional health of our community, now and in the long term, and I know our volunteer team are sitting tight by the phones ready to support those in need.”

For more information, visit www.4pillarsuk.org