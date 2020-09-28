Aberdeen charity launches Autism Information Hub

An Aberdeen charity has launched a new information hub to increase society’s understanding of autism.

Triple A’s and One Stop Shop Aberdeen have launched the Autism Information Hub as part of the Understanding Autism campaign, which is funded by the Scottish Government in partnership with Inspiring Scotland.

Written by autistic people, it offers an insight into what it is like to be autistic, how you can support yourself if you suffer the condition and information about how you can support others.

One Stop Shop Aberdeen manager Marion McLaughlin said: “We are delighted to be working so closely with the Scottish Government and Inspiring Scotland on this exciting project.

“Supporting those seeking to develop their knowledge and understanding of autism and reframing the narrative around autism are things we are incredibly passionate about, and this new Autism Information Hub allows us to do just that.

“As an autistic person I found it difficult to get good quality information about autism on the internet and finding sources that did not stigmatise being autistic was rare. We hope that visitors to the hub will be able to find a balanced and nuanced understanding of autism.”

The hub is now live, and can be found at www.oss-aberdeen.co.uk