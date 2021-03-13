Aberdeen’s award-winning charity and social enterprise CFINE is preparing to launch a new skills development programme.

The Warehouse Skills Development Programme, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, will start off on Monday, March 15.

The eight-week-long programme will help participants gain experience in warehousing and take part in certificated learning, such as Food Safety, HACCP, manual handling as well as forklift truck operator training.

Working in partnership with Aberdeen Foyer, CFINE will also offer support and advice on personal development, benefits and budgeting, and cooking skills development.

The practical training will take place at FareShare Scotland, which is operated by CFINE across the north of Scotland.

FareShare redistributes surplus food from the food industry that would otherwise go to waste, passing it on to charities and community organisations who use it to support those in need.

Graeme Robbie, FareShare Manager at CFINE, said: “We are delighted to announce our latest venture, the Warehouse Skills Development Programme.

“The uptake of Universal Credit in Aberdeen exceeded a staggering 24,723 claimants in December 2020 alone, as opposed to 7,966 in March 2020.

“The aim of this project is to help our community become resilient against the challenges that the past year has brought upon us.

“Learning new skills and taking part in certificated training is at the core of expanding people’s horizon of opportunities.”

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, CFINE has seen a significant increase in demand for its services. It is hoped the programme will contribute towards building capacity and skills to continue to meet these needs.