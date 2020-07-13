Aberdeen charity joins with store to provide free shoes

A children’s boutique and a charity have joined forces to help provide youngsters in Aberdeen with footwear.

AberNecessities and children’s shop Bob and Lulu are collaborating on the No Child Should Go Without a Pair of Shoes campaign for the second year, following the success of last year’s launch, which raised more than £1,500 and provided 80 underprivileged children in Aberdeen with shoes.

Customers at Bob & Lulu, on Ashley Road, can round-up their purchase to the nearest pound or more, with the extra money going towards the initiative.

AberNecessities said that as lockdown begins to ease, it is seeing an increase in underprivileged children having to go without essential items.

Lisa Durward, owner of Bob and Lulu, said: “The response we had from our customers last year was staggering, so we are hoping to repeat that huge level of success this year.”

AberNecessities chief operating officer Michelle Herd added: “During the lockdown we have been extremely busy providing the essentials to families across the north-east and as things start to ease, we are starting to see underprivileged children having to go without a wider variety of critical items, and shoes are high up on that list.”

Direct donations can also be made online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/apairofshoes