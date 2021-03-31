Aberdeen charity joins forces with retailer to provide meals

An Aberdeen charity has teamed up with a major retailer to provide food to those in need.

Froghall Community Centre Association has been able to help out people in the city thanks to M&S’s food redistribution programme.

It works through an app, that was launched in March 2020, and it is used to notify charities when surplus food is available, helping to increase donations and stop food from going to waste.

Since the app launch, M&S Bridge of Don and M&S Stoneywood have provided a combined number of 43,900 meals to the local community.

Dawn Presslie-Bell, secretary at Froghall Community Centre Association said: “We have around 30 households daily, from across the city, who rely on the food that we provide.

“Our volunteers, and those who use our service, have been very thankful for the donations from M&S Bridge of Don and M&S Stoneywood as they’ve helped us to be able to feed more people than usual as demand increases.”

Froghall Community Centre Association distributes free food to people across Aberdeen on a ‘no questions asked’ basis.

When coronavirus restrictions are not in place, the hub also hosts recreational activities for the local community.

Ally Musgrave, Store Manager at M&S Bridge of Don said, “When we have surplus food our absolute priority is for it to end up on someone’s plate, through our charity redistribution programme with Neighbourly.

“We’re thrilled that the app has already helped to make a difference to charities like Froghall Community Centre Association who do such an incredible job in our local community. By providing charities with updates in real-time, they’re able to collect even more meals to feed the people they support and help us to prevent food going to waste.”