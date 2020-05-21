Aberdeen charity joins forces with 18 other organisations to end rough sleeping

An Aberdeen charity has joined forces with 18 other organisations to present a plan to the Scottish Government calling for an end to rough sleeping.

Aberdeen Cyrenians is a member of the Everyone Home collective, which has agreed a ‘triple-lock’ of measures to protect the progress that has been made and underpin the next steps in preventing homelessness.

To help set out a way forward in local and national efforts to tackle homelessness, the organisations involved have set out a range of approaches they would like to see applied to homelessness.

They want to see homelessness prevention prioritised, with as much housing capacity created as possible as well as a long-term commitment to increase the supply of homes for social rent.

The groups also want to permanently prevent a return to previous levels of rough sleeping in all areas and ensure there are no avoidable evictions or threats of illegal evictions.

Mike Burns, chief executive of Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “With the dedication of staff and generosity of the public, we have continued to offer support to people but we must keep the best of what we have learned.

“The crisis has accelerated innovation. For example, we have been engaging with vulnerable people digitally and seen new ways of delivering drug treatment and rapid intervention to prevent rough sleeping.

“Let’s make sure we exit this first stage of the pandemic with a better response to homelessness, this plan sets out how we can start to achieve that.”

The collective will also present a framework for offering support and guidance to local authorities, private landlords, tenants, housing associations as well as a framework to support rapid scaling of Housing First across all areas in Scotland.