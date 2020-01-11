Aberdeen charity is keeping people out of hospital and helping them ‘live normal lives’

Support provided by an Aberdeen social care charity is helping keep people out of hospital and in their own homes.

Jenny Ewen, VSA’s director of adult and community services, believes the care the charity provides plays a vital role in ensuring people are able to continue leading normal lives.

The organisation provides care for adults with a range of needs and one area Jenny believes has been particularly successful is peer support, where those who have experienced issues talk to others going through difficult times.

She said: “It’s not only building-based care we provide. We also provide outreach support for older adults living in their own homes and people with mental health problems.

“It keeps people well and out of hospital. Even if it’s just an hour a week that can be the difference in keeping someone in their own home.

“We provide peer support, particularly in relation to mental health services. People can support each other.

“They might have problems even staff don’t understand but someone with that shared experience is often a great support.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

VSA’s adult services supported 1,509 people last year and provided more than two million hours of care.

More than 4,000 hours of outreach support were also provided by the charity.

Jenny paid tribute to the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly for the charity and with work progressing on the Abergeldie Unit – a new purpose-built mental health facility in Aberdeen – she expects 2020 to be another busy year.

Jenny said: “It’s been a successful year for VSA. We are quite lucky with the resources we have, with excellent staff teams and support from head office.

“If you’re working for the charity, you are also working for the community of the city of Aberdeen.

“The Abergeldie unit has been a massive thing for us over the last year and it’s really exciting going forward. It’s amazing to get a new build.

“It will be a really exciting year next year.”

City councillor Martin Greig said: “VSA provide an extraordinary amount of quality care and service for the benefit of many people in the city.”