Aberdeen charity invites children to get involved in new art project

A north-east charity is encouraging youngsters to get involved in its new art project.

AberNecessities, a charity which helps families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire tackle poverty, is appealing for budding young artists to get creative and help develop a new ‘happy wall’.

The happy wall, which will consist of colourful drawings, paintings and sketches produced by youngsters, will be situated at the charity’s premises in Aberdeen.

The team are now beginning to piece together the happy wall and will post regular updates of its progress.

Artwork should be sent to Greenrole Trading Estate, Howemoss Drive, Dyce, Aberdeen, AB21 0GL.

To find out more information, visit AberNecessities Facebook page or email michelle@abernecessities.co.uk