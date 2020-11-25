Aberdeen charity Inspire has announced the appointment of a new chair and three board members.

Inspire provides support to adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs, including autism, across the north-east through the provision of services including residential care, supported accommodation and respite.

The charity’s new chair is Gillian Thomson, a businesswoman who has been on the Inspire board for more than six years, latterly serving as vice-chair to Allan Dick, whose five-year term as Chairman has now ended.

Gillian is the founder of training and coaching company, Fearless Edge, and co-founder of Heart Centred Leaders.

She previously held senior HR roles in Centrica, RBS and Mars before running her own consultancy GT Limited for a number of years.

Joining the Inspire board are Francis Neill, executive chairman and CEO of oilfield technology services company Ziebel, Caroline Laurenson, managing director of TL Tech Smart Home Solutions and Nick Gray, of NGFD Services.

Inspire’s chief executive, Linda Gray, said: “On behalf of Inspire I would like to thank Allan Dick for his outstanding contribution to the organisation during his time as chairman of the board and I look forward to continuing to work with him, our new board members, and of course, our new Chair, Gillian Thomson going forward.”

Further information about Inspire is available at www.inspireptl.org.uk