Aberdeen charity in appeal for support

A charity has appealed for support as it looks to expand its services.

Cornerstone South Aberdeen and Shire is on the lookout for people to sign up to join its support teams to provide social care to those in need across the north-east.

The charity offers round-the-clock care across the region, as well as the opportunity for those it supports to enjoy activities.

In a statement, the charity said: “We are looking for people who’ll be enthusiastic about participating and supporting with hobbies and interests.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“These can include going to the cinema, bowling, swimming and dancing, along with attending activity days and going for meals out.”

Cornerstone provide training in the skills required to all new recruits including SVQ qualifications.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2nR3BpJ