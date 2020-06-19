Aberdeen charity hits more than £30,000 in donations

An Aberdeen charity has raised more than £30,000 in donations towards its food appeal.

Aberdeen Cyrenians launched AC2U in March in a bid to support vulnerable city residents throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It joined forces with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), Aberdeen Foyer and Social Bite to help provide the community with comfort parcels.

Now, more than two months in, generous north-east residents have helped the charity hit £30,503 in donations towards the campaign.

The parcels have been delivered across the city daily for those who are vulnerable and unable to get their own shopping, as well as providing essentials such as baby supplies for families in need.

Emma Bellu, fundraising manager at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “We are delighted to have received over £30,000 in public donations for AC2U since March when the UK lockdown began, and want to thank people in the north-east for their immense generosity.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been using this money to buy large quantities of tinned and dried food for food parcels, baby supplies, toiletries and other essentials which we’ve been delivering each weekday to people in need across the city.

“As we move out of lockdown, we will be continuing to offer the AC2U service – supplying hot meals, food parcels, and other living essentials to vulnerable people and families, especially those moving into temporary accommodation and new homes in the future.”

As well as the money raised for the campaign, 2,156 miles have been travelled by a small team of staff to delivering vital aid to vulnerable people in temporary accommodation, those with complex needs, or in crisis.

A total of 11,072 parcels of cooked food, parcels, toiletries, nappies, baby food, clothing and blankets have also been distributed since the end of March.

Bryony Shepherd, community and events fundraiser added: “We’re acutely aware that this pandemic will have affected many people’s living conditions adversely – relationships may have broken down, finances may have become more stretched, and home, providing shelter and safety for many in recent weeks, may have become a place of despair or violence for some.

“The AC2U team are anticipating a spike in the number of people who will need our support as we move out of lockdown– and we want people to know that if they are vulnerable and need support during this time, that we are there for them and can help.

“We could not offer this service to people in need without public donations, and are so grateful to all our donors who’ve chosen to support us during this challenging time.”

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)